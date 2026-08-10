Technical fault delays Air India Express flight, sparks protest at Kannur airport

Passengers protested at Kannur International Airport on Monday morning after an Air India Express flight to Thiruvananthapuram was delayed by several hours following a technical problem with the incoming aircraft.

Television footage showed angry passengers confronting airline personnel and alleging that they had not received advance notice of the revised departure time.

The Thiruvananthapuram-bound service was scheduled to leave Kannur at around 7 am but was postponed until approximately 1 pm.

Airline sources said the aircraft assigned to the route was arriving from Muscat. Its departure from the Omani capital was delayed after it was grounded because of a technical issue.