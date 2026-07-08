Mumbai: AI aborts take-off after runway conflict with Air India Express aircraft

“The crew operating flight AI816 from Mumbai to Delhi on 7 July discontinued the take-off run after receiving an instruction to do so from the Air Traffic Control and returned to the bay,” the airline said.

The airline said the aircraft would now undergo mandatory inspections before being cleared for further operations. It also said alternative arrangements were being made to fly passengers to Delhi at the earliest.

“The aircraft will undergo necessary checks as per standard operating procedures. Meanwhile, alternative arrangement is being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest,” it said.

Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said safety remained its highest priority.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain top priority,” the airline said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to either aircraft. It was not immediately clear how the two aircraft came to be on the same runway at the same time.

According to sources, AI816 was scheduled to be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft, while AIX1547 was a Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrow-body jet. Mumbai airport, one of the country’s busiest aviation hubs, handles around 980 to 1,000 flights a day, with roughly 48 air traffic movements an hour.

Flight tracking data also showed some weather-related disruption in Mumbai this week, with about 3 per cent of flights to the city cancelled, though there was no official indication that weather played a role in Tuesday night’s incident.

With PTI inputs