Air India scales back international operations between May and July

Air India has decided to scale back its international operations between May and July as surging aviation fuel prices and restricted airspace continue to erode profitability, according to industry sources and company communication.

The airline plans to reduce services to key regions including Europe, North America, Australia and Singapore from June, as longer flight routes—caused by airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict—have significantly increased fuel consumption.

In a message to employees, outgoing chief executive and managing director Campbell Wilson said several international routes had become financially unviable under current conditions.

“A massive rise in jet fuel prices, together with airspace closures and longer flying routes, has caused many of our international flights to become unprofitable to operate,” he noted, adding that the situation remains “extremely challenging”.

Wilson said the airline had already reduced some services in April and May and would be forced to trim schedules further in the coming months. While domestic operations have also been affected, the impact has been comparatively lower due to limits placed on domestic fuel price increases.