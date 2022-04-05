Teenage girl writes poems on death, hangs self at her Nagpur home

A 13-year-old girl hanged herself at her residence in Nagpur in Maharashtra after writing poems and quotes on death, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased girl, a resident of Chandramani Nagar in the Ajni area, was a student of class 8, an official said.

The incident occurred at 1 PM on Monday when the girl's mother was in the bathroom while her brother was in the drawing-room of their home.