Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen claim under scrutiny after blast at Ghaziabad police outpost

An NIA team visited the site of a blast at Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara police outpost that injured a food delivery executive

Investigators are examining a social media claim of responsibility issued in the name of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen; its authenticity remains unverified

Intelligence officials say they are assessing whether the claim came from an existing organisation, a splinter faction or a newly created online front

Investigators are examining a suspected terror connection to an explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, with particular attention to an unverified social media claim of responsibility issued in the name of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM).

A National Investigation Agency team visited the site to gather information about the blast, which injured a food delivery executive. Agencies are working to determine the precise nature and cause of the explosion.

The claim has raised a separate question: whether the account behind it represents the established militant organisation, one of its splinter factions or an online front using its name. An intelligence official said investigators were examining these possibilities.

The NIA team’s visit does not, by itself, establish that the agency has formally taken over the investigation. Nor has the claim of responsibility established who carried out the blast.

TuM traces its origins to 1990, when it was founded by Yunus Khan with the stated aim of separating Jammu and Kashmir from India.

According to an Intelligence Bureau official cited in the report, the organisation initially carried out grenade attacks before increasingly focusing on recruitment, radicalisation and logistical assistance to groups including Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.