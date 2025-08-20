Tejashwi’s poll bugle for Bihar and the RJD manifesto highlights
Amidst the Voter Adhikar Yatra against the ECI’s SIR exercise, the former deputy CM highlighted his six key election promises
Accompanying Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on the INDIA bloc’s Voter Adhikar Yatra — a protest campaign and popular mobilisation against the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar — RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on 19 August, Tuesday, also announced his party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.
The Rashtriya Janta Dal's six-point poll promise with a 'naye soch' (new vision) includes:
1. The 'Mai Bahin Yojana': a monthly allocation of Rs 2,500 for women — the 'sisters and mothers' of the scheme's name — from the economically weaker sections (EWS) of society.
2. The 'Vriddhjan Pension': the senior citizens' scheme will be upped from Rs 400 a month to Rs 1,500.
3. The 'Vidhwa Pension': for widows too, the allocation is to grow from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 per month.
4. The 'Nishaktjan/Divyangjan Pension': for people with disabilities to also be increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500.
5. Free electricity upto 200 units: a per-household per-month allocation.
6. An arrest on unemployment: with lakhs of jobs to be created for youth, as well as industrial zones to attract investment and stem the tide of migration out of the state in search of a livelihood.
The RJD leader also promised that the next goal would be working for Rahul Gandhi to be prime minister of India after the next general elections — which are due in May 2029.
But first, progress for Bihar, he promised, together with and benefitting "brothers" of every caste and tribe, every religion.
