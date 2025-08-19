Rahul Gandhi will be PM: Tejashwi attacks Bihar SIR, alleges vote ‘dacoity’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, 19 August, threw his weight behind Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, declaring that the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-Left alliance) would work to make him the next prime minister.

Addressing a roadshow in Nawada as part of the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, Tejashwi said, “Whenever the next Lok Sabha elections are held, we will dislodge the NDA government and work to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister.” His remarks, hailing Gandhi as his “bade bhai (elder brother),” were met with loud cheers from supporters.

The yatra, launched from Sasaram, will cover 1,300 km across Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls. Images from the campaign have highlighted the camaraderie between the two leaders, with Tejashwi driving a jeep while Rahul waved to crowds from the passenger seat.