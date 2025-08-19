Rahul Gandhi will be PM: Tejashwi attacks Bihar SIR, alleges vote ‘dacoity’
RJD leader attacks state govt, calling it “inefficient and ineffective” and saying Nitish Kumar is in an “unconscious state” of governance
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, 19 August, threw his weight behind Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, declaring that the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-Left alliance) would work to make him the next prime minister.
Addressing a roadshow in Nawada as part of the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, Tejashwi said, “Whenever the next Lok Sabha elections are held, we will dislodge the NDA government and work to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister.” His remarks, hailing Gandhi as his “bade bhai (elder brother),” were met with loud cheers from supporters.
The yatra, launched from Sasaram, will cover 1,300 km across Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls. Images from the campaign have highlighted the camaraderie between the two leaders, with Tejashwi driving a jeep while Rahul waved to crowds from the passenger seat.
Tejashwi accused the BJP and Election Commission of colluding to tamper with electoral rolls, claiming that names of genuine voters had been struck off or listed as “dead.” He credited Rahul Gandhi with “exposing” the alleged voter fraud.
He also attacked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, calling it “inefficient and ineffective” and saying the chief minister was in an “unconscious state” of governance. “The government has no framework for people’s welfare and is merely copying Mahagathbandhan’s promises — free electricity, higher pensions, youth commission — just ahead of elections to mislead people,” he alleged.
Tejashwi added that it is the INDIA bloc which offers “vision, mission and young leadership” to shape Bihar’s future.
With IANS inputs
