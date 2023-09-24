Telagana HC cancels TSPSC Group-1 prelims exam, orders re-examination

The Telangana High Court on Saturday, 23 September cancelled the Group-1 prelims examination conducted by the state Public Service Commission in June this year and ordered that the test be conducted again.

The direction came on a written petition by some candidates seeking to reconduct the exam held on 11 June, for not obtaining the biometrics of the candidates during the examination as per the instructions given in the notification.

The petitioners had submitted that the exam was not conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

The Commission issued notification on April 26, 2022 for recruitment to the posts of Group-1 service officers in the state.