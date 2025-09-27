Telangana: 1,000 evacuated as Musi river overflows, bus services suspended

In a post on X, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD V.C. Sajjanar said that buses originating from MGBS are now operating from alternative locations across the city. The TSRTC also advised passengers not to visit MGBS until the flood situation improves.

Government response

Chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, after reviewing the situation caused by the heavy inflows in the Musi river, instructed officials to monitor all localities near the river closely. He emphasized that residents in vulnerable low-lying areas must be shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure.

The surge in the Musi river’s water level followed the opening of gates at Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs – Himayatsagar and Osmansagar – in response to the persistent heavy rainfall.

Weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Met Centre in Hyderabad has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts of Telangana on 27 September, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in various regions.

Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas to remain alert and follow all safety instructions issued by local administration and disaster management teams.

