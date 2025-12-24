Telangana ACB unearths over Rs 100 crore in assets of transport official

Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered assets worth more than Rs 100 crore allegedly amassed by a senior official of the state transport department, officials said on Wednesday.

The probe targets Mood Kishan, Deputy Transport Commissioner of Mahabubnagar district, whose properties stunned investigators. While the document value of his holdings is listed at Rs 12.72 crore, their estimated market value exceeds Rs 100 crore. Notably, 31 acres of agricultural land in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad alone are valued at over Rs 60 crore.

On Tuesday, the ACB conducted raids at Kishan’s residence and 11 other locations connected to him, his relatives, and associates. Investigators seized immovable and movable assets, including a 50 per cent stake in Lahari International Hotel, 3,000 square yards of commercial showroom space, two flats in Ashoka Township, and 10 acres of commercial land in Nizamabad.