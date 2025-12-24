Telangana ACB unearths over Rs 100 crore in assets of transport official
Deputy Transport Commissioner under investigation for disproportionate wealth
Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered assets worth more than Rs 100 crore allegedly amassed by a senior official of the state transport department, officials said on Wednesday.
The probe targets Mood Kishan, Deputy Transport Commissioner of Mahabubnagar district, whose properties stunned investigators. While the document value of his holdings is listed at Rs 12.72 crore, their estimated market value exceeds Rs 100 crore. Notably, 31 acres of agricultural land in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad alone are valued at over Rs 60 crore.
On Tuesday, the ACB conducted raids at Kishan’s residence and 11 other locations connected to him, his relatives, and associates. Investigators seized immovable and movable assets, including a 50 per cent stake in Lahari International Hotel, 3,000 square yards of commercial showroom space, two flats in Ashoka Township, and 10 acres of commercial land in Nizamabad.
Kishan is also reported to own a polyhouse and a 4000-square-foot shed in Nizampet mandal of Sangareddy, two vehicles (an Innova Crysta and a Honda City), and 1000.4 grams of gold ornaments. Bank balances of Rs 1.37 crore were also discovered.
ACB officials suspect that Kishan’s driver, Enugu Shivshankar, acted as a ‘benami’, holding some properties in his name, including three cars. Following the raids, Shivshankar went missing. He had been residing in a luxury property in Alwal, claiming to work as a software professional. Investigators plan to question him to uncover further assets.
In a similar case last year, the ACB seized assets worth Rs 250 crore from premises linked to a town planning official in Hyderabad, highlighting ongoing concerns over disproportionate wealth among state officials.
With IANS inputs
