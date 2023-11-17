Telangana Congress promises daily 'praja darbar', corruption probe

A daily "praja darbar" at the chief minister's official residence, interest-free crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh, a judicial inquiry into irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and other corruption allegations and scrapping of Dharani portal are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for Telangana Assembly elections.

A comprehensive crop insurance scheme for all major crops, Rs 1,00,000 and 10 grams of gold as Indiramma gift to the Hindu and Rs 1,60,000 for the minority girls at the time of their marriage, financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year to every auto rickshaw driver and social security to unorganized workers are among the other major promises.

The Congress party has promised "Bhumata" portal in place of the Dharani portal and assured that justice will be done to all farmers who have lost their land rights.

Other than the six guarantees announced two months ago, the party has included a slew of promises for various sections in the manifesto for 30 November elections.

Titled 'Abhaya Hastam', the 42-page manifesto was released on Friday by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders.