Telangana: Congress releases manifesto, promises housing sites, financial assistance to women
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence that his party will be elected to power by the people of Telangana in the November 30 polls as "the public understands the scams here"
Releasing its manifesto in Telangana ahead of the state election on 30 November, Congress listed six guarantees, Abhaya Hastham, which the party believes will ensure ‘realising the dream of Bangaru Telangana’.
"The manifesto is like the Gita, Quran or the Bible for us. We will implement it," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and added that all the six guarantees would be implemented in the first cabinet meeting, if it comes to power in the state.
Six promises
1. Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, the party will give ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance to women, gas cylinder at ₹500 and free travel for women.
2. 200 units of free electricity will be provided to all households under 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme.
3. Housing sites will be provided to families not owning a house and ₹5 lakh will be given towards the construction of the house under the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ scheme. All Telangana movement fighters will be provided with a 250 sq yards house site, as per the Congress election manifesto.
4. Under the ‘Yuva Vikasam’ scheme, students will be provided ₹5 lakh assistance. Setting up Telangana International Schools in every mandal.
5. It will provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, and tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 to agricultural labour will be provided every year; a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy per quintal will be provided under 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme.
6. Under the ‘Cheyutha’ scheme, ₹4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and ₹10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri Insurance.
Taking a dig at both the BJP and ruling BRS, Kharge said, “No matter how much PM Modi and KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) make efforts together, Congress will still come to power because the public understands the scams here.”
The manifesto was launched amid the polling in Madhya Pradesh where voting for the 230-member assembly is underway. Polling for the 70 seats of the 90-member assembly began today at 8 am on Friday. Voting for the first phase in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was held on November 7.
Telangana will go to polls on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.
