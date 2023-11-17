Telangana: Congress releases manifesto, promises housing sites, financial assistance to women

1. Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, the party will give ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance to women, gas cylinder at ₹500 and free travel for women.

2. 200 units of free electricity will be provided to all households under 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme.

3. Housing sites will be provided to families not owning a house and ₹5 lakh will be given towards the construction of the house under the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ scheme. All Telangana movement fighters will be provided with a 250 sq yards house site, as per the Congress election manifesto.

4. Under the ‘Yuva Vikasam’ scheme, students will be provided ₹5 lakh assistance. Setting up Telangana International Schools in every mandal.

5. It will provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, and tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 to agricultural labour will be provided every year; a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy per quintal will be provided under 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme.

6. Under the ‘Cheyutha’ scheme, ₹4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and ₹10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri Insurance.