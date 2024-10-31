Telangana bans egg-based mayonnaise for a year after food poisoning scare

The Telangana government on Wednesday banned mayonnaise, prepared from raw eggs, in the state after several instances of food poisoning linked to consumption of the dip. The commissioner of food safety issued a notification, prohibiting the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs in the state for a period of one year with immediate effect from 30 October.

The official stated that as per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public, mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months.

Mayonnaise (or ‘mayo’) is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolk with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. It is commonly used as a side dish or dressing in sandwiches, salads, appetisers, snacks, shawarma and various dishes.

The commissioner of food safety issued the notification in exercise of the power conferred under clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and in the interest of public health to prohibit production, storage and sale of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs.