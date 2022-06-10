Telangana BJP leader arrested for derogatory skit against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

According to police, under the leadership state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and organisers Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and Rani Rudrama organised an event in view of Telangana Formation Day and 'misused the dais for performing a skit (hate act)' with the help of BJP cultural team member Boddu Yellanna alias Daruvu Yellanna by insulting a person who is holding a constitutional post being democratically elected by the people of the state. The skit was telecast on a Telugu TV news channel.



A case was registered against Bandi Sanjay, Balakrishna Reddy, Rani Rudramma, Boddu Yellanna and his team.



On examining the video, police found that the organisers made 'derogatory comments, personal attacks depicting the chief minister as boozer, cheater, etc., to lower the image of a person elected by democratic means and holding a constitutional post'.



The police also recovered the 'chief minister's face mask', a liquor bottle and flexi of Telangana Formation Day.



Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay condemned the midnight arrest of Balakrishna Reddy. He alleged that the TRS government was trying to create an atmosphere of fear by resorting to 'undemocratic means'.