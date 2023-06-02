Telangana celebrates 10th State Formation Day

"India’s youngest state, Telangana is known for the resilient spirit of its people. Congress is committed to build a glorious Telangana, a model state that will bring prosperity to its farmers, youth & women. Best wishes to the people of the state on their statehood day, today," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has tweeted, "Today is the day when Telangana won its statehood. Let us honour the martyrs who gave their lives for this struggle by committing to a future for Telangana that places it’s youth first and fulfills the dreams of all those who fought for its statehood."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said, "Our best wishes to the people of Telangana on their State Formation Day India's youngest state was born out of the countless aspirations and dreams of the people of Telangana. We are proud that the Congress party and Smt. Sonia Gandhi worked towards fulfilling the same."