Telangana CM Revanth Reddy assigns cabinet portfolios

The portfolios of the ministers in the new Congress government in Telangana were announced on Saturday with chief minister A. Revanth Reddy keeping municipal administration, general administration, law and order, and all other unallocated portfolios.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was allocated the key portfolios of finance and planning, and energy.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was given charge of irrigation and CAD, food and civil supplies, while Damodar Rajanarasimha is now the minister for health, medical and family welfare, science and technology.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will handle roads and buildings and cinematography.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been allotted information technology, electronics and communications, industries and commerce and legislative affairs.