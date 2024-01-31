Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy intervenes to allow 'Kumari Aunty' eatery to stay where it is

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday intervened to let a food vendor in Hyderabad's Madhapur area function at the same site after Cyberabad traffic police had asked her to relocate.

Following reports on social media that the vendor, popularly known as Kumari Aunty, has been directed to shut her food stall near the Durgam Cheruvu bridge in the IT cluster, Reddy directed the director general of police and the department of municipal administration and urban development to rescind their decision.

The chief minister is also likely to visit the eatery soon to instil confidence in small business owners like Kumari Aunty.

The food stall, which offers various varieties of rice, chicken, mutton curry and other delicacies, has been operating from its current location for 11 years. The eatery, open daily between noon and 3.00 pm, is popular for a wide variety of items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, and serves 400-500 customers every day during lunch hours, mostly employees of IT and non-IT companies in the area.

As the popular roadside eatery was found to be causing traffic jams near the ITC Kohinoor junction, the traffic police had asked Kumari Aunty to shift to another location.