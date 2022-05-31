Telangana drops move to acquire land after protests

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, municipal administration and urban development, stated that the government directed the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) to forthwith withdraw the notification issued on April 30 seeking consent of land owners for land pooling.



KUDA, which proposed to develop ORR for a stretch of 41 km, had taken up this through land pooling process and commissioned survey work covering 28 villages in three districts -- Hanmakonda, Warangal and Jangaon.



The farmers have been protesting against the notification. They have formed a Joint Action Committee to fight against land acquisition.



Last week they staged a road blockade on the Warangal-Hyderabad highway, disrupting traffic for a few hours. The protest was supported by the Congress, Left parties and the BJP.