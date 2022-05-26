Thousands protest in Gujarat's Palanpur for water reservoirs

Giving details about the water reservoirs, farmer leaders said that Karmavat lake is spread over 98 hectares, Mukteshwar dam water capacity is around 30 million cubic meter. If water is drawn from Narmada canal, from Didrol village of Sidhpur Taluka, the pipeline can be first laid up to Mukteshwar dam and from the dam to Karmavat lake. At present the underground water level is at 800 feet.



"Their demand is genuine, the region has been facing water crisis for a long time. There is no permanent solution, as it is rain fed. Annual rainfall is very less due to which the water shortage has become acute," said Shankar Chaudhary, BJP leader, chairman of the Banaskantha District Milk Producers Union (Banas dairy).



He added that in crisis, farmers have to purchase water tankers to feed domestic animals. If these water reservoirs are filled with Narmada water, it can recharge underground water, because of which groundwater level can increase.