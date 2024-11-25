Telangana: Govt to not accept Rs 100 cr from Adani for university, says CM
Addressing a press conference, CM A. Revanth Reddy said Adani's announcement gave rise to "unnecessary discussions"
Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state government will not accept the Rs 100 crore donation announced by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani for the state's Young India Skill University.
Addressing a press conference, he said Adani's announcement gave rise to "unnecessary discussions", and the group may appear to favour the state government or the CM if the donation was accepted.
He said so far, the Telangana government has not accepted a single rupee into its account from any organisation, including the Adani Group. "My cabinet colleagues and I do not want to be involved in unnecessary discussions and situations that would dent the image of the state government or my own."
"That is why, on behalf of the state government, our official Jayesh Ranjan wrote a letter (to the Adani Group). Due to the (present) situation and controversies, the Telangana government is not ready to accept the Rs 100 crore donation you (Adani) generously offered," Reddy said.
He said the letter clearly requested the Adani Foundation not to transfer Rs 100 crore to the university.
The state government's attempts to obtain income tax exemptions for the donations made to the varsity fructified recently, the CM said, adding that the amount proposed by Adani was part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.
