Telangana: Govt to not accept Rs 100 cr from Adani for university, says CM

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state government will not accept the Rs 100 crore donation announced by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani for the state's Young India Skill University.

Addressing a press conference, he said Adani's announcement gave rise to "unnecessary discussions", and the group may appear to favour the state government or the CM if the donation was accepted.

He said so far, the Telangana government has not accepted a single rupee into its account from any organisation, including the Adani Group. "My cabinet colleagues and I do not want to be involved in unnecessary discussions and situations that would dent the image of the state government or my own."