RS proceedings adjourned till 27 Nov amid Oppn bid to raise Adani bribery issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday, 25 November, as opposition parties led by the Congress tried to raise the issue of the indictment of Adani group founder chairman Gautam Adani and others in a US court on charges of paying bribes to secure solar power supply contracts.

The House will meet again on Wednesday (27 November). There will be no sitting of Parliament on Tuesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

Shortly after the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day, the Congress on Monday said the government was "scared" of the Adani issue and did not want to discuss it while the INDIA bloc parties were seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the "scam".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Modani issue rocked both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today. INDIA parties called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Modani scam -- the case for which has been reinforced by the recent indictments of Adani's bribery and suppression of information from Indian and American regulators."

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K.C. Venugopal alleged that the government was "scared" of discussing the Adani issue.