All-party meet ahead of Parliament session underway, Cong seeks discussion on Adani

The customary all-party meet convened by the government ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament on Sunday, 24 November, saw the Congress demanding a discussion on bribery charges against the Adani Group.

The opposition party also sought a discussion on the Manipur issue, pollution in north India and train accidents.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told reporters that his party urged the government to allow a discussion on Adani bribery scandal in the session.

He said his party wanted the issue to be taken up in Parliament as the first thing when it meets on Monday.

It is a grave issue involving the country's economic and security interests as over Rs 2,300 crore were allegedly paid by the company to politicians and bureaucrats to get favourable deal for its solar energy projects, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay $265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.

The Congress, he said, also wanted a discussion on issues like severe air pollution in north India, the Manipur situation, which has gone "out of control", and train accidents.