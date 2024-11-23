Public end loser: Rahul Gandhi on bribery, fraud charges against Adani Group

After calling for the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani following his indictment by the United States for alleged bribery and fraud, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked people on Friday to understand the "dangerous game" of corruption, in which the public is the end loser.

"This is a very dangerous game of corruption.... Adani and Modiji both protect each other. But who is paying the price for this? You, the common Indian," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged in a post in Hindi on X.

Gandhi has been accusing the Adani Group of corruption and creating monopolies in various sectors allegedly with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Adani Group has, however, denied all charges and claimed that it has not violated any law.