Rajasthan Congress chief demands JPC probe against Adani Group

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra Friday, 22 November, said allegations of industrialist Gautam Adani bribing Indian officials are serious and should be probed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

US prosecutors have accused industrialist Adani of allegedly being part of a scheme to bribe Indian officials of about Rs 2,200 crore in exchange for favorable terms for solar power contracts. The business group has denied the allegations firmly.

Dotasra and leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully spoke to the media in Jaipur on this issue.

"The Congress demands an in-depth investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into these serious allegations of bribery, which allegedly have credible evidence," Dotasra said.