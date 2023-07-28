Telangana HC directs state govt to submit report on floods and assistance provided

The Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government to submit a report about the floods and the assistance provided to victims.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the court directed the government to submit a report with all the details by July 31.

Seeking details on relief measures undertaken in the flood-hit areas, the court questioned the government on the relief provided to the flood victims. It wanted to know how many people died in the floods and whether compensation was provided to their families.