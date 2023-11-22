Telangana Muslim JAC shifts support to Congress, ditches BRS for not addressing concerns

In a perceived setback to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Telangana Muslim Organisations has come out in support of Congress for the upcoming state elections set to be held on 30 November as they believe it would help in defeating BJP in the Parliament elections next year.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 21 November, the JAC criticised the BRS manifesto for failing to address the demands put forth by them earlier. The JAC, accordingly, has made an appeal to all the Muslims in the state to come together and vote for the Congress.

“We believe that this decision will serve as a tool in exerting pressure on the Congress to implement the promises in the Minorities’ Declarations within six months of coming to power”, JAC state convenor Syed Saleem Pasha said in a statement. Pasha added that the JAC’s support to Congress in the next Lok Sabha elections will depend on the party’s commitment to implementing all the promises in its Minorities Declaration.