Telangana polls: Campaign by political parties ends today at 5 PM, voting on Nov 30

The high-octane campaign for the 30 November Telangana Assembly polls will end at 5 pm on Tuesday, 28 November, after witnessing the longest poll season compared to the other four states-Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram- where elections were already held.

The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the Elections Commission announced the schedule on 9 October.

The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail and went all out to make a comeback.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapurao.