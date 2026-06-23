Telegram returns to Google Play Store after NEET-UG re-test curbs

Messaging platform Telegram reappeared on the Google Play Store on Tuesday after the Centre lifted a week-long restriction imposed as a precautionary measure ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. However, the government's curbs on Telegram's message-editing feature will remain in force until 30 June.

The platform had been temporarily blocked across India from 16 to 22 June following a request from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which alleged that organised cheating networks were using Telegram to mislead and exploit candidates appearing for the NEET-UG re-test conducted on 21 June.

While Android users can once again access Telegram through the Google Play Store, the app continued to remain unavailable on Apple's App Store as of Tuesday.

According to government officials, the restrictions were recommended by the NTA and the Ministry of Home Affairs in the interest of maintaining public order and safeguarding the integrity of one of the country's most important entrance examinations.

The NTA had expressed concerns that cheating syndicates were leveraging Telegram channels and groups to spread misinformation, circulate fake promises of question papers and target anxious aspirants ahead of the re-examination.