Telegram returns to Google Play Store after NEET-UG re-test curbs
Government's curbs on Telegram's message-editing feature will remain in force until 30 June
Messaging platform Telegram reappeared on the Google Play Store on Tuesday after the Centre lifted a week-long restriction imposed as a precautionary measure ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. However, the government's curbs on Telegram's message-editing feature will remain in force until 30 June.
The platform had been temporarily blocked across India from 16 to 22 June following a request from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which alleged that organised cheating networks were using Telegram to mislead and exploit candidates appearing for the NEET-UG re-test conducted on 21 June.
While Android users can once again access Telegram through the Google Play Store, the app continued to remain unavailable on Apple's App Store as of Tuesday.
According to government officials, the restrictions were recommended by the NTA and the Ministry of Home Affairs in the interest of maintaining public order and safeguarding the integrity of one of the country's most important entrance examinations.
The NTA had expressed concerns that cheating syndicates were leveraging Telegram channels and groups to spread misinformation, circulate fake promises of question papers and target anxious aspirants ahead of the re-examination.
Authorities said the temporary measures appeared to have achieved their objective, with the 21 June re-test being conducted without reports of paper leaks or major examination-related fraud.
The Centre's decision had earlier received judicial backing from the Delhi High Court, which upheld both the temporary suspension of Telegram's services and the disabling of its message-editing feature.
Rejecting a petition filed by Telegram FZ LLC, the court ruled that the government had acted within the framework of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and had followed the prescribed emergency blocking procedure.
"Given the emergency nature of the impugned order, the reasons supplied in arriving at the decision were sufficient," the court observed.
The high court further noted that the Union government had "strictly followed the procedural steps as required under Section 69A of the IT Act", dismissing Telegram's contention that adequate reasons had not been communicated.
The court also held that the restrictions satisfied the constitutional test of proportionality, considering the government's stated objective of preventing organised malpractice during the examination process.
The episode marks one of the most significant instances of a major digital platform facing temporary restrictions linked to a national examination, underscoring growing concerns over the role of encrypted messaging services in facilitating examination-related fraud and misinformation campaigns.
While normal access to Telegram has now resumed for most Android users, authorities will continue monitoring activity on the platform as the temporary ban on message editing remains in effect until the end of the month.
With IANS inputs