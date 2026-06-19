Temporary restriction on Telegram ahead of NEET-UG re-exam is justified, rules Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 19 June, rejected Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre’s temporary ban on the popular messaging app ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) re-examination scheduled for 21 June. The court held that the Centre’s orders to restrict Telegram’s access and disable certain features were “not disproportionate” and were well within its legal authority to protect the sanctity of the medical entrance exam.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia delivered the verdict orally, emphasising the emergency nature of the government’s action. “After considering all the arguments, we find that given the emergency nature, the reasons supplied are sufficient and the government has followed the procedure in Section 69A,” the judge said.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 empowers the Centre to block public access to any online information, websites, or applications in the interest of national security, public order, or sovereignty.

The court refuted Telegram’s claim that no reasons were furnished to justify the ban, stating, “Respondent 1 (Centre) was empowered under Section 69A to direct the blocking of access to Telegram. The test of proportionality is satisfied. The government's measures are the least restrictive. It cannot be held that the order is disproportionate.”

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by Telegram challenging the government's decision. The platform argued that it had been unfairly singled out and subjected to discriminatory treatment in violation of constitutional guarantees of equality.

Telegram maintained that it had taken extensive steps to curb the circulation of unlawful content related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG. The company said it had removed more than 900 links connected to suspected examination-related violations and had deployed artificial intelligence, machine learning tools and human moderators to detect and remove problematic content.