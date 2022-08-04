Tell us steps taken to implement NGT order banning Chinese Manjha: Delhi HC to police

The hearing in the plea will continue on Friday.



In 2017, the NGT imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of nylon or any synthetic manjha or thread holding that it is the same as lethal in nature and non-biodegradable.



The PIL, filed by advocate Sanser Pal Singh, stated that the life and safety of human beings and birds are endangered due to kite flying in the national capital. It sought a complete ban on flying, making, sale-purchase, storage, and transportation of kites and objects used in making and flying kites, saying it is the only solution as it is very difficult and in some cases, quite impossible to catch the culprit or to fix the responsibility when an accident occurs due to kite string.