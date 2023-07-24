Temple of democracy 'disturbed, disrupted' when PM refuses to make statement on Manipur: Sibal

The temple of democracy is “disturbed and disrupted" when the prime minister refuses to make a statement on Manipur or answer questions, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Monday.

Sibal's remarks came a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Vice President: '...disturbance and disruption are being weaponised…to taint temples of democracy…' A temple where the Prime Minister refuses to make a statement on Manipur; refuses to answer questions? That is when the temple of democracy is “disturbed and disrupted!" The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first.