Tempo of decisions in BJP-ruled states aimed at enriching PM's ‘friends’ picking up: Congress

The Congress on Monday, 23 September alleged that two large electricity tenders in Rajasthan and Maharashtra have been designed entirely to reduce the number of bidders and to "funnel more taxpayer revenues" to the Adani Group.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the tempo of decisions in BJP-ruled states aimed at enriching "the prime minister's close friends is picking up".

"Two large electricity tenders in Rajasthan and Maharashtra have been designed entirely to reduce the number of bidders and to funnel yet more taxpayer revenues to Modani," he said in a post on X.

Both state governments have issued tenders for the combined procuring of power across thermal and solar power sources, he pointed out.

"This joined-up procurement advantages the tiny number of large players (like Modani) who operate across both sectors. Splitting the procurement into two tenders would have enabled smaller players, particularly in the renewable energy sector, to compete," he claimed.

"These tenders tie in perfectly with Modani's planned investments," Ramesh alleged.

"In Rajasthan, the tender specifies that the solar power must be procured from within the state and Modani already plans to build a solar plant in Rajasthan," he said.

In Maharashtra, the tender allows the power to be procured from anywhere nationally, aligning neatly with "planned investments by Modani" in other states, Ramesh said.