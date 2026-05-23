Tense situation in Kanpur as ITBP personnel storm Police Commissionerate over medical negligence
Jawans demand action after commando's mother loses hand following treatment at private hospital; authorities constitute new inquiry team amid rising tensions
Tension prevailed at the Kanpur Police Commissionerate after around 40-50 armed personnel of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) gathered at the premises demanding action in an alleged medical negligence case involving the mother of an ITBP commando, prompting authorities to order a fresh investigation into the matter.
The personnel reportedly took positions at various points inside the commissionerate complex, expressing anger over the lack of action on a complaint filed by ITBP commando Vikas Singh. The situation remained tense for nearly an hour before senior police and health officials intervened and held discussions with representatives of the force.
The protest stemmed from allegations that negligence during treatment at a private hospital in Kanpur resulted in the amputation of the hand of Singh's 56-year-old mother, Nirmala Devi.
Complaint over treatment of ITBP jawan's mother
According to Singh, a resident of Fatehpur currently posted with the 32nd Battalion of the ITBP at Maharajpur, his mother was initially undergoing treatment for breathing difficulties, weakness and other health issues. After her condition deteriorated on 13 May, doctors at the ITBP hospital referred her to a higher medical centre included in the force's approved panel.
Singh alleged that due to heavy traffic, he took his mother to a private hospital at Tatmil where she was placed on oxygen support and administered treatment through a cannula inserted into her hand. He claimed that an incorrect injection was subsequently administered, causing her hand to turn black and swell progressively.
As her condition worsened, she was shifted to another hospital on 14 May. Despite treatment efforts, doctors later informed the family that infection had spread extensively in her hand, making amputation necessary. The procedure was reportedly carried out on 17 May.
“My mother's hand was cut off right in front of me,” Singh had said while seeking action against the hospital management and doctors, alleging that negligence was responsible for the injury.
Jawan arrived with severed hand seeking action
The case drew widespread attention after Singh visited the Police Commissionerate on 19 May carrying his mother's amputated hand in a thermocol box and demanding action against the hospital. Police Commissioner Raghuvir Lal subsequently referred the matter to the Chief Medical Officer for investigation.
However, according to the report, the initial inquiry submitted by a committee constituted by the Chief Medical Officer did not arrive at a clear conclusion regarding alleged negligence, and no immediate action followed.
The perceived delay in action reportedly led to dissatisfaction among ITBP personnel, culminating in the gathering of armed jawans and officers at the commissionerate demanding accountability and a definitive inquiry.
Fresh inquiry ordered
Following discussions involving senior police officials, health authorities and ITBP representatives, Chief Medical Officer Haridatt Nemi announced the constitution of a fresh investigation team led by two senior officers.
“A team has been formed under the leadership of two senior officers to investigate the matter, which will visit the spot and conduct a thorough investigation of the entire case and submit its report,” Nemi said.
He added that officials had already interacted with ITBP representatives and addressed some of their concerns. According to Nemi, the inquiry would involve recording statements from all parties, examining medical records and completing other procedural requirements before a final conclusion is reached.
Additional allegations against hospital
The report also cited ITBP liaison officer Arpit Singh as alleging that a woman constable and an inspector of the force had previously died while undergoing treatment at the same hospital. He said he had personally come forward to support action against the institution and sought a thorough investigation into its functioning.
These allegations have not been independently verified, and no findings regarding negligence have yet been established by the inquiry.
Officials said the fresh probe would determine whether medical negligence occurred and what further action, if any, may be warranted based on the findings.
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