Tense situation in Kanpur as ITBP personnel storm Police Commissionerate over medical negligence

Tension prevailed at the Kanpur Police Commissionerate after around 40-50 armed personnel of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) gathered at the premises demanding action in an alleged medical negligence case involving the mother of an ITBP commando, prompting authorities to order a fresh investigation into the matter.

The personnel reportedly took positions at various points inside the commissionerate complex, expressing anger over the lack of action on a complaint filed by ITBP commando Vikas Singh. The situation remained tense for nearly an hour before senior police and health officials intervened and held discussions with representatives of the force.

The protest stemmed from allegations that negligence during treatment at a private hospital in Kanpur resulted in the amputation of the hand of Singh's 56-year-old mother, Nirmala Devi.

Complaint over treatment of ITBP jawan's mother

According to Singh, a resident of Fatehpur currently posted with the 32nd Battalion of the ITBP at Maharajpur, his mother was initially undergoing treatment for breathing difficulties, weakness and other health issues. After her condition deteriorated on 13 May, doctors at the ITBP hospital referred her to a higher medical centre included in the force's approved panel.

Singh alleged that due to heavy traffic, he took his mother to a private hospital at Tatmil where she was placed on oxygen support and administered treatment through a cannula inserted into her hand. He claimed that an incorrect injection was subsequently administered, causing her hand to turn black and swell progressively.

As her condition worsened, she was shifted to another hospital on 14 May. Despite treatment efforts, doctors later informed the family that infection had spread extensively in her hand, making amputation necessary. The procedure was reportedly carried out on 17 May.

“My mother's hand was cut off right in front of me,” Singh had said while seeking action against the hospital management and doctors, alleging that negligence was responsible for the injury.