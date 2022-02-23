Tension in Hyderabad's Karmanghat over transportation of cattle

Rumours of an attack on a place of worship spread through social media which heightened the tension. Senior police officers rushed to the area and dispersed the mob, which had gathered after receiving messages about an attack.



The incident occurred when a group of youth claiming to be gau rakshaks tried to chase a truck carrying the cattle in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The youth who were in a car alleged that the truck deliberately hit their vehicle. Occupants of both the vehicles clashed leading to a tense situation.