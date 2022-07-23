Terminated for staging protest, lives of over 800 Anganwadi workers turn upside down

"Many of the terminated workers have been receiving text messages showing their salaries have been credited, but the same is not reflecting in their bank accounts," she alleged.



"The Anganwadi workers are being scammed with text messages, whereas, our bank accounts are empty. A delegation of five terminated workers tried visiting the women and child department but the secretary refused to meet us. How are we supposed to register our complaints? Many of us even visited the bank branches to confirm about the same, but even the bank managers said that no money got credited into our accounts," another Anganwadi worker, Poonam said.



A delegation met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on July 16 and submitted a memorandum regarding the same to him.



"The LG had said he will look into their demands and soon intervene in the matter," they said.



In view of no action, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) on Thursday gathered outside the office of the city government's Women and Child Development Department at Kashmere Gate and raised slogans against the AAP-led Delhi government over the reinstatement of the terminated workers.



DSAWHU has claimed that 884 Anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 given show-cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in over a month-long strike earlier.