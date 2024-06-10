Terror attack in J&K: Combing operation launched to track down terrorists

Armed with surveillance equipment, including drones and sniffer dogs, a massive combing operation has begun in the area and adjoining areas of the district, the officials said.

Terrorists involved in the attack are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of neighbouring Rajouri and Reasi, the sources said, adding the area has dense forest belts and deep gorge.

"Search operation has been launched in the area", senior superintendent of police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma said.

The village defence committees have also been geared up in the area, she added.

Officials said over 40 people were injured in the attack and 10 of them sustained bullet wounds.

Among the victims are four natives of Rajasthan, including a two-year-old boy, and three from Uttar Pradesh.

Driver Vijay Kumar hailed from the Dasanoo Rajbagh village while conductor Arun Kumar was a native of Kandera village in Katra, both in Reasi district.

The other victims are Rajinder Prasad Pandey Sawhney, Mamta Sawhney, Pooja Sawhney and her two-year-old son Titu Sawhney -- all residents of Jaipur in Rajasthan -- and Shivam Gupta, Ruby and 14-year-old Anurag Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

Mahajan said the district administration is sending the bodies to their respective states.