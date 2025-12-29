Tezpur University: Protesters begin hunger strike as protests against VC enter 100th day

All stakeholders of Tezpur University began a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday after their agitation against Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh completed 100 days without any resolution, intensifying protests that have paralysed the central university in Assam’s Sonitpur district since mid-September.

The hunger strike was launched by the Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), a joint platform of students, teachers and non-teaching staff, which has been leading the movement demanding the removal of the VC over alleged corruption, administrative irregularities and ecological damage to the campus.

Protests at the university, located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, have intensified since November 29, with stakeholders accusing authorities of inaction despite sustained agitation.

“The stakeholders have strongly condemned the continued impunity enjoyed by the absentee VC Shambhu Nath Singh, despite grave allegations and sustained opposition from within the university community,” a TUUF volunteer told PTI.

She said Singh’s prolonged absence from the campus, coupled with the lack of action by higher authorities, had pushed the institution into administrative paralysis and eroded public trust.

The Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA) and the student community began the hunger strike at 12 am on Monday, which will continue till 11.59 pm.

“This collective action marks 100 days of continuous democratic struggle — a period defined not by resolution, but by silence, delay and deepening disappointment,” the TUUF member said.

She asserted that the hunger strike aims to draw national attention to what the stakeholders describe as a systemic failure of governance.