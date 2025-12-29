Tezpur University: Protesters begin hunger strike as protests against VC enter 100th day
Joint forum of students, teachers and staff alleges corruption, administrative paralysis; demands removal of Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh
All stakeholders of Tezpur University began a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday after their agitation against Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh completed 100 days without any resolution, intensifying protests that have paralysed the central university in Assam’s Sonitpur district since mid-September.
The hunger strike was launched by the Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), a joint platform of students, teachers and non-teaching staff, which has been leading the movement demanding the removal of the VC over alleged corruption, administrative irregularities and ecological damage to the campus.
Protests at the university, located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, have intensified since November 29, with stakeholders accusing authorities of inaction despite sustained agitation.
“The stakeholders have strongly condemned the continued impunity enjoyed by the absentee VC Shambhu Nath Singh, despite grave allegations and sustained opposition from within the university community,” a TUUF volunteer told PTI.
She said Singh’s prolonged absence from the campus, coupled with the lack of action by higher authorities, had pushed the institution into administrative paralysis and eroded public trust.
The Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA) and the student community began the hunger strike at 12 am on Monday, which will continue till 11.59 pm.
“This collective action marks 100 days of continuous democratic struggle — a period defined not by resolution, but by silence, delay and deepening disappointment,” the TUUF member said.
She asserted that the hunger strike aims to draw national attention to what the stakeholders describe as a systemic failure of governance.
“We reiterate that this is not merely a university-specific issue, but a question about the credibility of public institutions and the moral conscience of the system that governs them. We affirm that our movement remains determined and our demand for justice will not fade with time or fatigue,” she added.
According to TUUF, the hunger strike reflects growing frustration and “moral anguish” over the alleged lack of accountability despite memoranda, appeals and repeated demands for inquiry.
“The university fraternity asserts that their struggle has laid bare a deeply disturbing reality — a system that appears more invested in protecting individuals in power than in safeguarding institutional integrity and student futures,” the student said.
Tensions at Tezpur University have simmered since mid-September, initially triggered by student allegations that the VC and university authorities showed disrespect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg at a time when Assam was mourning his death.
Apart from alleged financial irregularities, stakeholders have also protested against deforestation and ecological destruction on the scenic campus during Singh’s tenure.
Singh has stayed away from the campus since September 22, when heated scenes erupted between him and students, forcing him to leave the premises.
At least 11 faculty members and senior officials have either resigned from their posts or quit the university since the agitation began.
With PTI inputs