Thane NCC flogging: Accused student took charge from a transferred instructor last week

Amid the uproar caused by a viral video showing ten National Cadet Corps (NCC) trainees being brutally flogged and tyrannised by their trainer, a preliminary probe has revealed that the accused was a student who had been ‘handed charge’ by the teacher-in-charge who was transferred out last week.

The Thane Police who took suo moto cognizance are probing the disturbing case of several NCC trainees being brutally flogged and tyrannised by their trainer at the Vidya Prasarak Mandal’s college, in Thane, a top official said here on Friday.

Simultaneously, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other groups organised protests and demonstrations outside the colleges condemning the inhuman ‘punishment’ meted out to the trainee students by their supervisors in these prestigious colleges of Thane city which is home to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.