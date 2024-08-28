The 'A1 ghee' conundrum: Why the rollback on A2 products?

The FSSAI announced that this directive has been withdrawn to allow for 'further consultations with stakeholders'.

The FSSAI's updated directive, issued on 26 August 2024, stated: 'This is to inform that the advisory dated August 21, 2024, regarding the marketing of milk and milk products such as ghee, butter, and curd under A1 and A2 labels stands withdrawn for additional consultation and stakeholder engagement.'

Previously, the FSSAI had indicated that the A1 and A2 classification pertains to differences in beta-casein protein structure found in milk, and noted that current milk standards outlined in the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, do not recognise these distinctions. The regulator had deemed the A1 and A2 labels as potentially misleading.

The FSSAI had granted brands and sellers a period of 6 months to comply, by which time all A2 labelling was to be phased out.

The move had originally been welcomed by some in the industry but also many doctors and health experts who have been (virtually) screaming themselves hoarse about the arrant misinformation entailed in labelling a pure-fat, no-protein product like ghee for A2, which is 'purely' a protein marker.