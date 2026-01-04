The BJP’s singular fixation might just be its undoing

On the last two-and-a-half days of 2025, Union home minister Amit Shah camped in a hotel in Kolkata. He made it clear that he was in charge of the party’s election campaign in the state and talked up a storm over his pet ghuspaithiyas (infiltrators). His message to party leaders and workers was sharp and clear.

The BJP must win the urban seats in Bengal and Hindus must be told what a civilizational and existential threat Muslim infiltrators are to them and to the state. He delivered an equally ‘simple’ message to voters: trust the BJP with power and watch the transformation of the state. His message to Hindu infiltrators from Bangladesh was this: give the BJP your votes and we will ensure your citizenship. To discerning observers, two things became clear.

First, Shah failed to grasp the relative size and significance of Hindu ghuspaithiyas compared to the Hindu majority that existed in West Bengal even before Partition. Second, the BJP was rattled by the splits and doubts among the Matuas, till recently a secure vote bank for the party. Ghuspaithiya Hindu voters are smarter than Shah thinks.

Their question to the BJP is: “What is the guarantee that we will be recognised as refugees fleeing religious persecution in Bangladesh, and not considered infiltrators?” Mamata Banerjee has been consistent in saying that no eligible voters will be allowed to be disenfranchised. Despite the BJP having organised camps in the districts they have settled in, returning migrants, refugees and Matuas served notices by EROs or called for hearings by Election Commission officials are stopping off at the local Trinamool Congress offices, not BJP party offices, to figure out what they should do.

This has not gone unnoticed. Seen from the perspective of refugees who arrived illegally or even legitimate citizens, Shah’s pronouncements on the purification of the body politic are scary. They suggest a programme designed to destabilise the communal and social equilibrium of West Bengal. Shah’s assurances sound like empty rhetoric designed merely to inveigle voters to close the gap between the Trinamool Congress’s 48 per cent vote share and the BJP’s 38.7 per cent.