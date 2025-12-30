Rabindranath Sanyal? Amit Shah's gaffe fresh blow to BJP's Bengal outreach

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday revived — and sharpened — its long-standing charge that the BJP’s cultural courtship of Bengal is all costume and no comprehension, after Union home minister Amit Shah confused Rabindranath Tagore with revolutionary Sachindra Nath Sanyal during his visit to Kolkata.

The gaffe, delivered in a state where cultural memory is political currency, immediately triggered a caustic response from the TMC, which said Shah’s slip was not an accident but part of a familiar pattern — BJP leaders claiming reverence for Bengal’s icons while repeatedly getting their names wrong.

Taking to social media, the party wrote: “Rabindranath Sanyal?? No, Mr. @AmitShah. Rabindranath Tagore. Sachindra Nath Sanyal. Two towering figures. Two entirely different people. But how would you know the difference? After all, you are BOHIRAGOTO (outsiders -- Ed.) with zero cultural literacy. Do your homework. Stop mangling our icons.”

TMC leaders said the episode neatly illustrated what they have long described as the BJP’s “cultural pretensions” in Bengal — elaborate symbolism paired with a shaky grasp of history. They pointed out that Shah’s stumble merely joins a growing catalogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Parliament during the winter session's Vande Mataram debate earlier this month, referred to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as “Bankim da”, prompting TMC MP Sougata Roy to intervene and urge the PM to "at least say Bankim babu". Modi corrected himself — only to soon falter again while mentioning Surya Sen, dropping the honorific “Master da”, a title etched into Bengal’s anti-colonial history.