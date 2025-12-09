Bankim ‘Da’ to haunt Modi ‘da’ in West Bengal until Assembly election

Poor Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the receiving end of some savage trolling since his Lok Sabha speech on 150 years of Vande Mataram on Monday, 8 December. It was the PM who wanted the debate on the national song, convinced that it could be weaponised against the Congress and the main Opposition party blamed for not accepting the entire poem — penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay — as the national song even before Independence, in 1937.

The Opposition corrected the factual errors in his speech and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra pointed out the hypocrisy of the Sangh Parivar, at whose behest the Rajya Sabha last week banned chanting of 'Vande Mataram' in the House.

It is, however, the prime minister’s attempt to claim a certain degree of intimacy and familiarity with the late poet and novelist — who passed away in 1894 — that has set the troll ball rolling. It is, of course, not known how the trolls would have reacted had the prime minister addressed late chief ministers Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharya as Jyoti da or Buddha da, the suffix used to address older brothers/ acquaintances in Bengali.

‘Da’ is short for ‘dada’ or elder brother, an affectionate term used informally for someone older, familiar or respected. Calling someone ‘Bankim Da’ feels friendly and familiar. ‘Babu’ is a more formal and respectful way of addressing revered personalities. However, addressing cultural icons like Bankim Chandra Chatterjee with such familiarity sounded odd and forced.

Corrected after the fourth time by TMC MP Saugata Roy, the PM reverted to Bankim ‘Babu’ — akin to addressing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Sardar Ji — adding to the general mirth. Also, the damage was already done.