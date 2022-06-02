The country is in danger, says KCR

"Even after 75 years of independence, why we still have poverty? Who is responsible for not utilizing the vast human resource and natural resources that the country has in abundance? Who failed to guide the country? The enlightened people of the country should ponder over this. It is not important who will come to power at the centre every five years. It is not about one front replacing another at the Centre. What we need is a progressive agenda, which can steer the country of its problems. The country needs a new destination. There should be a meaningful and practical change in the lives of people. There should be a qualitative change in the country," he said.



The TRS leader said that while his bounden duty is to protect people in Telangana till his last breath, at the same it is also our duty to fight against the politics of hatred to protect the interests of the country.



"There is no question of compromise at the cost of people's interests. Had we compromised, we wouldn't have achieved Telangana state and we wouldn't have risked our lives to achieve the goal," he added.



KCR said the Telangana agenda, which is distributing the fruits of development to all sections of people, should be implemented all over the country. "The Telangana people should be in the forefront to build an amazing India. I pray to God to grant us the wisdom and strength to achieve a qualitative change in the country."