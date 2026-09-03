First CEO of Ram Mandir Trust is PM’s personal choice, as expected

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra was announced on Wednesday as the first CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya. He was selected from among 5,585 applicants.

The decision to appoint a CEO came after the Trust was embroiled in the ‘chanda chori’ controversy over allegations of embezzlement and theft of donations and offerings. The Trust is a private body whose trustees were reportedly handpicked by the prime minister.

Unlike public trusts, which are subject to government scrutiny, required to publish their audited accounts and mandated to follow prescribed rules, private trusts are exempt from such requirements.

Air Marshal Mishra (Rtd), who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, had several advantages during the selection process.

A son of the soil from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh and a Brahmin himself, his appointment could also serve the political purpose of assuaging sections of the Brahmin community in the state, who are believed to be unhappy with the Modi and Yogi governments over various issues.

An even more important consideration behind the appointment, according to an Ayodhya-based journalist, is Mishra’s nationalist credentials and military background. His role in leading air strikes against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor adds an additional halo around him, the journalist said.

“We may believe we are smart, but the fact is that the prime minister is smarter,” he told the National Herald on Thursday while laughing uproariously over the phone. Nobody, he explained, would dare to point a finger at a decorated war veteran; and even if the Trust fails to manage things better, it would be difficult for even the Opposition to criticise misgovernance, since they would be accused of slandering one of the heroes of Operation Sindoor.