Mood of the nation: Modi more popular after Gen Z protests, Ayodhya donation row? Really?

Three different surveys. Three different timelines. Three different samples. Projections based on surveys carried out over the last six months. Yet the findings are presented as the results of a survey conducted after the Gen Z protests in July and the 'chanda chori' (donation theft) controversy at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in June-July.

Yogendra Yadav, a former professional psephologist who was himself a regular expert for India Today on surveys and opinion polls, finds the latest ‘Mood of the Nation Survey’ problematic and has called out the publication.

The survey, he points out, states that 50 per cent of respondents felt the government mishandled the paper leaks. An even higher percentage — 67 per cent — felt that the Gen Z protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in July were justified. As many as 62 per cent of respondents reported their disapproval and disappointment over the 'chanda chori' controversy and confirmed that their faith in the Modi-Yogi governments had been shaken.

And yet, the survey claims that if the Lok Sabha election were to be held today, the BJP’s tally is projected to hit 261, 21 more seats than it won in 2024. The NDA’s tally is projected to be 326, 33more than in 2024. In fact, the NDA’s vote share is also projected to go up by two percentage points, from 37 in 2024 to 39 per cent if the election were to be held today.