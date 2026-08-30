Modi tribute to Uttam Kumar revives memories of a clumsy attempt in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special mention of Bengali cinema icon Uttam Kumar (1926-1980) in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, 30 August ahead of the birth centenary of the actor, who died young at 53 of heart failure. Calling Kumar a “versatile performer”, Modi said, "On 3 September, we will mark the birth centenary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar. A versatile performer, he captivated audiences with his remarkable portrayals and earned a lasting place in the hearts of people."

The prime minister recalled that Uttam Kumar’s journey was not an easy one, with several early films failing to make an impact. Modi also remembered passing Uttam Kumar’s home during a roadshow and receiving a photograph of the actor as a gift.

The mention in Mann Ki Baat signals that the centenary is likely to be turned into a political spectacle by the BJP this year after the party’s spectacular electoral triumph in May, when it dislodged the 15-year-old Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.

The reference comes following attempts by the Sangh Parivar in recent months to redefine Bengali culture. Attempts to paint the iconic Academy of Fine Arts orange failed to amuse Bengal's artistic fraternity, who protested and wrote to the state government, demanding that the original white be restored. When no action was taken, a group of theatre activists painted the building white. Within days, the state painted it back in orange.

There has also been a backlash to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s fatwa to keep non-vegetarian food away from Durga Puja pandals during the festivities in October this year.