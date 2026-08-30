Nehru statue uprooted, dumped in forest; Bengal Congress issues deadline

Tensions have risen in Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district after a large statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was allegedly uprooted with a crane and dumped in a forest area near a primary school. The incident has triggered a political storm between the Congress and the BJP, with both sides accusing each other of being responsible.

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) has condemned the alleged demolition and demanded that the statue be restored to its original location within 24 hours. The party has warned of a major agitation if the police fail to act within the deadline.

The statue stood in front of a meditation centre next to Harshavardhan Primary School in Durgapur. According to the Congress, it was removed on Friday, 28 August while a Raksha Bandhan ceremony was being organised at the site.

Congress leaders allege that the statue was lifted with a crane because the organisers needed additional space for the ceremony, and was subsequently thrown into a forested area beside the school. They have also pointed to the presence of Durgapur East BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Banerjee at the event.

District Congress president Debesh Chakraborty expressed outrage over the incident. “Jawaharlal Nehru's statue was uprooted with a crane and thrown into the forest like this. A Rakhi Bandhan ceremony was held there. The MLA from Durgapur East was also present at that ceremony,” he said “We will not accept this insult to the former prime minister of the country. We are giving the police 24 hours. They have to take action within this time. Otherwise, we will launch a movement.”