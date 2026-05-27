‘Jo Meri Tarah Jiya Karte Hain Kab Marte Hain’: Sahir, Kaifi and their poetic farewell to Nehru

This is not merely poetry; it is political philosophy. Kaifi suggests that the true tribute to Nehru lies not in endless mourning, but in enabling future generations to move beyond where he himself could reach.



Then comes the astonishing declaration:



“Main koi jism nahin hoon ke jalaoge mujhe…”

(I am not merely a body that you can burn)



Nehru becomes an enduring moral presence scattered across the pathways of the nation:



“Tum jahaan khaoge thokar, vahin paaoge mujhe…”

(Wherever you stumble, you shall find me)



Few lines in modern Urdu poetry have captured political memory with such tenderness.

Why the elegies still matter



The significance of these tributes lies not merely in their literary brilliance but in what they reveal about India’s political culture at its best.



Sahir and Kaifi were not court poets. They were poets of dissent, shaped by socialist ideals and progressive critique. They criticised inequality, exploitation, communalism, and the failures of post-independence governance. Yet they also recognised that Nehru represented something rare in the post-colonial world: a democratic modernist deeply committed to pluralism, constitutionalism, and intellectual openness.



Their admiration was therefore not partisan but civilisational.



Both poets saw Nehru as flawed yet indispensable—a leader whose failures did not diminish the grandeur of his aspirations. In their eyes, Nehru embodied an India struggling toward secular democracy amidst poverty, violence and fragmentation.



At a time when public discourse often reduces historical figures to simplistic binaries of hero or villain, these poems remind us of a richer intellectual tradition—one capable of criticism without hatred and admiration without servility.



The Nehru that refuses to fade



Today, 62 years after his death, Nehru remains one of the most debated figures in Indian history. Yet beyond ideological battles, the enduring power of Sahir’s and Kaifi’s tributes something essential: Nehru continues to matter because he represented an ethical imagination larger than himself.



He believed in institutions over personalities, debate over dogma, coexistence over majoritarianism, and scientific inquiry over obscurantism. He imagined an India united not by uniformity, but by diversity.



That is why two revolutionary Urdu poets—both critics of power, both shaped by Marxist thought—ultimately mourned him not as a ruler, but as the conscience of modern India.



And perhaps no lines capture that immortality more completely than Sahir’s unforgettable refrain:



“Dhadkanein rukne se armaan nahin mar jaate…”

(The stopping of heartbeats does not kill aspirations)



Or Kaifi’s equally haunting assurance:



“Jo meri tarah jiya karte hain kab marte hain…”

(Those who have lived as I have lived—do they ever truly die?)



~Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai