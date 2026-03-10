Those who criticise Nehru day and night praising him today: Priyanka's dig at Rijiju

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for citing Jawaharlal Nehru during the Lok Sabha debate on a resolution seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal, saying those who attack India's first prime minister daily were now using his words.

Rijiju quoted Nehru's 1954 speech against removing Speaker G.V. Mavalankar: "I would beg of hon. members... to read that thing which they have signed. It is a vicious thing... If they had read it, they would have hesitated a hundred times."

Rijiju also remarked, "Priyanka Gandhi is sitting there laughing. If they had made her LoP, performance would have been better. At least she sits, listens and smiles."

Priyanka's retort

Priyanka Gandhi responded, "He mentioned I was laughing. I was laughing because whom they criticise day and night — Nehru ji — they now quote for their argument. They suddenly respect Nehru ji who strengthened democracy."

She asserted Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, remains unbowed before the government, speaking truth that Treasury benches cannot digest.