Those who criticise Nehru day and night praising him today: Priyanka's dig at Rijiju
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for citing Jawaharlal Nehru during the Lok Sabha debate on a resolution seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal, saying those who attack India's first prime minister daily were now using his words.
Rijiju quoted Nehru's 1954 speech against removing Speaker G.V. Mavalankar: "I would beg of hon. members... to read that thing which they have signed. It is a vicious thing... If they had read it, they would have hesitated a hundred times."
Rijiju also remarked, "Priyanka Gandhi is sitting there laughing. If they had made her LoP, performance would have been better. At least she sits, listens and smiles."
Priyanka's retort
Priyanka Gandhi responded, "He mentioned I was laughing. I was laughing because whom they criticise day and night — Nehru ji — they now quote for their argument. They suddenly respect Nehru ji who strengthened democracy."
She asserted Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, remains unbowed before the government, speaking truth that Treasury benches cannot digest.
Parliament House exchanges
Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi alleged the government bowed to the US through a deal and ruined institutions, with opposition fighting to save them.
The resolution targets Birla for alleged bias pressuring his independence, she said, adding the government dodges Rahul Gandhi's questions by raising diversions.
The opposition resolution seeks Birla's removal amid accusations of partiality in managing House proceedings, echoing 1954 Mavalankar controversy when Nehru defended the Speaker.
Rijiju's Nehru quote drew Congress ire given BJP's frequent criticism of Nehru-era policies. Priyanka Gandhi's parliamentary presence has grown since 2024 Lok Sabha polls, positioning her as a vocal opposition voice alongside Rahul Gandhi.
The debate reflects ongoing Lok Sabha tensions over Speaker authority, institutional independence and opposition strategy ahead of key legislation.
