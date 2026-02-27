Priyanka Gandhi backs free expression but urges films that promote harmony
Wayanad MP responds to Kerala High Court stay on controversial sequel, calls for art that reflects unity
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that while freedom of expression must be respected, creative works should ideally promote peace and social harmony rather than deepen divisions.
The Wayanad MP was responding to questions about the Kerala High Court’s decision to stay the release of the film The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond.
A single-judge bench on Thursday halted the film’s release for 15 days, observing that there appeared to be a prima facie failure by the Central Board of Film Certification to properly apply the requirements of law. The producer has since challenged the order before a division bench.
Speaking during her three-day visit to Kerala, Gandhi said that people should be allowed to express themselves freely. However, she added that in an atmosphere increasingly marked by anger and divisive rhetoric, there was value in creating content that fosters goodwill.
“In a climate where there is so much hostility, it would be better to make things that are happy and that encourage peace, love and the welfare of people,” she said.
Referring to the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides in Wayanad, which claimed hundreds of lives, she said the tragedy had demonstrated the true spirit of the region. People from different religious and social backgrounds had come together to help one another, she noted.
“That spirit of standing by each other, irrespective of religion or caste, is the essence of India and of Kerala. It is something beautiful,” she said, suggesting that such examples of unity deserved greater attention.
Gandhi added that her experience as Wayanad’s representative had allowed her to witness first-hand how communities in the constituency celebrate festivals together and support each other during times of crisis.
“Why not showcase that? Why not let the country learn from such examples?” she asked, reiterating her call for art and storytelling that strengthen social bonds rather than strain them.
With PTI input
