Priyanka Gandhi backs free expression but urges films that promote harmony

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that while freedom of expression must be respected, creative works should ideally promote peace and social harmony rather than deepen divisions.

The Wayanad MP was responding to questions about the Kerala High Court’s decision to stay the release of the film The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond.

A single-judge bench on Thursday halted the film’s release for 15 days, observing that there appeared to be a prima facie failure by the Central Board of Film Certification to properly apply the requirements of law. The producer has since challenged the order before a division bench.

Speaking during her three-day visit to Kerala, Gandhi said that people should be allowed to express themselves freely. However, she added that in an atmosphere increasingly marked by anger and divisive rhetoric, there was value in creating content that fosters goodwill.